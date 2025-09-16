ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee in Asia Cup 2025  hands shake row

ISLAMABAD – A controversy erupted after Pakistan’s request to replace match referee Andy Pycroft during the Asia Cup clash against India was turned down by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Indian media claimed on Tuesday

The report claimed that ICC informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last night that the request could not be accepted. Pakistan had earlier lodged a protest with the ICC, demanding Pycroft’s removal over the “handshake controversy,” alleging that he acted under India’s influence.

However, according to the Indian outlet, ICC clarified that an official from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) present at the ground had advised Pycroft regarding the matter, not the Indian team.

The dispute emerged after India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan’s skipper at the toss, while Indian players also avoided the customary post-match handshake. Pakistan termed the conduct a violation of sportsmanship and warned of boycotting further Asia Cup matches if the referee was not changed.

The Asia Cup group-stage match between the two archrivals took place on September 14 at Dubai International Stadium, where India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav had also faced backlash at home when he shook hands with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a prior fixture in Dubai, drawing criticism from Indian fans and media.

Reacting to the row, a senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that there was no law obligating players to shake hands with opponents.

“If you look at the rules of the game, there is nothing that makes it compulsory to shake hands. It’s more of a goodwill gesture and convention followed in sports worldwide,” the official told an Indian news agency.

“If no such law exists, then the Indian team is not bound to exchange handshakes with an opposition with whom relations have historically remained strained,” he added.