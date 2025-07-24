Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: Intermittent rains, heavy falls expected

PESHAWAR – More rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday evening/night and Friday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, more rains and gusty winds are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Peshawar, Nowshera, Bajaur, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan on Thursday evening/night and Friday with occasional gaps. Isolated heavy rains are also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Waziristan during the period.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28°C and 30°C on Friday and between 29°C and 31°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains with isolated heavy falls occurred in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Mardan 68, Peshawar (Airport 02, City 01), Lower Dir, Kakul 04, Dir, Balakot, Pattan, Kalam, Saidu Sharif, Malam Jabba, Bannu 01

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 per cent.