Xi Jinping extends personal greetings to Zardari via Ambassador Jiang

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Pakistan Mr. Jiang Zaidong called on President Asif Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday to discuss matters of mutual interest and avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

President Zardari reaffirmed Islamabad’s deep commitment to its long-standing friendship with Beijing. He underscored importance of expanding cooperation in diverse fields such as trade, economy, cultural exchange, and regional connectivity.

He highlighted critical role both countries can play in promoting regional peace, stability, and prosperity. He expressed appreciation for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan during challenging times, noting that the Pakistani people remain grateful for this enduring and trusted partnership.

President Zardari also acknowledged China’s significant contributions to Pakistan’s socio-economic development and thanked the Chinese leadership and people for their continued assistance.

On behalf of the Chinese leadership, Ambassador Jiang conveyed warm birthday greetings from President Xi Jinping, extending his best wishes to President Zardari on the occasion of his upcoming birthday.