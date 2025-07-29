Rethinking sovereignty amid digital capitalism

IN the 21st century, global inequality has assumed a new dimension.

Economic disparity is no longer only about trade deficits or resource control; it is increasingly shaped by who owns data, who develops artificial intelligence and who controls the digital infrastructure of the future. While capitalism in its classic industrial form was about factories, land and labour, the new frontier of economic power rests in algorithms, platforms and predictive technologies. This shift has led to what can only be described as digital imperialism, where a few nations, chiefly the United States and China, dominate the artificial intelligence landscape, leaving the global South to play the role of passive consumer and data provider.

For Pakistan, a country historically sidelined in the global economic order, this presents both a threat and an opportunity. The failure of previous attempts to create economic systems based on socialist ideals or Islamic principles underscores the need for a pragmatic reassessment of national economic priorities. In earlier decades, leaders and thinkers in Pakistan flirted with socialism, hoping to address glaring social inequalities through state-led redistribution and control of key sectors. Yet socialism never truly materialized in the country, largely due to entrenched feudal interests, weak governance structures and external political pressures. The brief socialist phase under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto promised much but delivered little, succumbing to internal contradictions and lack of institutional support.

Similarly, while Islamic economic principles offer a moral framework based on justice, equity and prohibition of exploitation, they have failed to evolve into a viable modern system. Islamic banking has grown in name, but in practice often mimics conventional financial models with minor adjustments. The deeper structural transformation envisioned by early proponents of Islamic economics has been absent. This failure is not due to any inherent flaw in the principles themselves but rather a lack of intellectual rigour and political will to translate these ideas into a comprehensive and functional system.

As the world moves rapidly into an AI-driven future, Pakistan faces a new challenge. The digital economy, powered by AI, is creating massive wealth for those who control it. Unfortunately, Pakistan remains on the margins of this transformation, lacking both the technological capacity and policy direction to engage meaningfully. The country imports technology, consumes content and shares its data, but it does not significantly contribute to AI research or development. This dependency echoes the economic colonialism of earlier centuries, where raw materials were exported and finished goods imported, with little value addition happening locally.

Today, data has become the new raw material and Pakistan is once again exporting it, often unknowingly and without compensation. Social media platforms, search engines and various apps harvest data from millions of Pakistani users, feeding it into global AI systems that generate profits elsewhere. The asymmetry is stark: foreign companies gain insights, revenues and power, while local users remain largely unaware of how their digital lives are being monetized.

This scenario underscores the urgent need for Pakistan to rethink its approach to economic sovereignty. The country must invest in building local technological capacity, particularly in AI, data science and digital infrastructure. Education systems need to prioritize these fields and public policy must support innovation ecosystems that allow local start-ups to emerge and compete. Without such steps, Pakistan risks becoming a permanent digital periphery, subject to external technological dominance.

Moreover, there is a need for regulatory frameworks that protect national data sovereignty. Just as natural resources are considered part of national wealth, so too should data be treated with strategic importance. Policies that encourage data localization, ethical AI development and fair taxation of foreign tech giants operating in Pakistan are essential. These measures would not only protect local interests but also begin to shift the balance of digital power.

The debate over economic models is not new in Pakistan, but the context has changed. The old binaries of capitalism versus socialism or Western economics versus Islamic finance no longer capture the complexity of the digital age. What is needed is a pragmatic, forward-looking approach that blends ethical considerations with technological pragmatism. The goal should not be to resurrect old ideologies but to create a hybrid model suited to the realities of today’s interconnected, AI-driven world.

Pakistan must chart its own path, learning from global best practices but also asserting its own priorities. This means fostering local innovation, protecting digital rights and ensuring that technological progress translates into broader social and economic gains. The future will be shaped by those who can harness technology while staying rooted in ethical and equitable principles. For Pakistan, the challenge is immense, but so is the opportunity to redefine its place in the global order.

—The writer is a senior media academic, former Dean of Mass Communication at Beaconhouse National University and University of Central Punjab, and currently a Professor at the University of Central Punjab.

