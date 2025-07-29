Hydrogen economy: A clean energy future

IMAGINE a world where cars and factories can operate without releasing harmful gases into the air, producing only water vapor.

This concept is known as the hydrogen economy, representing a new way of thinking about energy that could change how we power our lives and help protect the environment. As countries seek ways to address climate change and ensure sufficient energy, hydrogen emerges as a versatile solution. It can work alongside renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind and help lower carbon emissions in areas that are hard to electrify. For developing countries like Pakistan, entering the hydrogen economy could mean bypassing traditional energy methods and transitioning directly to a cleaner, greener future.

Hydrogen is the simplest and most abundant element in the universe, comprising approximately 75% of all matter. However, it typically doesn’t appear alone; it is usually combined with other elements, such as oxygen in water (H2O) or carbon in natural gas (CH4). To use hydrogen as a fuel, we need to separate it from these compounds through different production methods. What makes hydrogen unique and exciting as an energy source is that it is highly efficient and clean. When hydrogen is used in a fuel cell, it combines with oxygen from the air to create electricity, heat and water. This process is the opposite of electrolysis, where electricity is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. A significant aspect of this is that it doesn’t produce any harmful emissions when hydrogen is produced using renewable energy sources.

Hydrogen packs a significant amount of energy. It contains about three times more energy per kilogram than gasoline, which is impressive. However, it also has a very low energy density when considered in terms of volume, which makes it difficult to store and transport. Engineers and researchers are working hard to overcome these challenges. The concept of a “hydrogen economy” envisions a future where hydrogen plays a significant role in our energy system. It would work alongside electricity to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and our dependence on fossil fuels. This concept encompasses all aspects of hydrogen, including its production, storage, transportation and utilization.

In this economy, hydrogen can act as a form of energy storage, absorbing excess energy from renewable sources when it is abundant and releasing it when demand is higher. Today, we produce approximately 100 million tonnes of hydrogen each year, primarily through a process known as “gray hydrogen,” which utilizes natural gas. The goal is to produce “green hydrogen,” which is made by splitting water using renewable energy and also “blue hydrogen,” which comes from natural gas but captures the carbon emissions it produces. Shifting towards a hydrogen economy represents a significant change in our energy systems. It enables the production of hydrogen from water and electricity, providing countries with the opportunity to become more energy-independent and foster economic development.

You might wonder, “Why do we need hydrogen if solar panels can charge batteries?” This question highlights how different energy technologies can work together. Although solar panels and batteries are effective for short-term energy storage, they struggle with long-term storage due to high costs and energy loss over time. Hydrogen, on the other hand, is better suited for long-distance transportation and heavy industries, providing seasonal energy storage and facilitating energy trade between regions with different energy resources. Hydrogen is key to achieving global climate goals, particularly in transportation, which accounts for 29% of greenhouse gas emissions. Heavy-duty vehicles, although they comprise only 5% of all vehicles, account for over 20% of transportation emissions. Hydrogen can help cut down emissions in these hard-to-electrify areas.

Beyond transportation, hydrogen can also play a vital role in industries that require high temperatures, such as steel production and fertilizer manufacturing. By using hydrogen, companies can lessen their reliance on carbon-heavy materials. Hydrogen can also improve energy security, allowing countries to use more domestic renewable resources and providing long-term energy storage to keep the electricity grid stable.

In the transportation sector, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can be refueled quickly and can travel further than many battery-powered vehicles, making them perfect for long journeys in trucks and buses. In industrial applications, hydrogen plays a crucial role in producing ammonia for fertilizers, supporting chemical manufacturing and reducing emissions from steel production. In power generation, hydrogen can store excess energy and help manage the power grid, which is essential for keeping the electricity supply stable. Pakistan has a unique opportunity to become a key player in the hydrogen economy, as it possesses vast renewable energy resources, including solar and wind energy. However, the country also faces challenges, such as its reliance on imported fossil fuels and water shortages that impact hydroelectric energy production. Despite these hurdles, Pakistan’s strategic location allows for potential hydrogen exports to energy markets in Europe and Asia.

To seize this opportunity, Pakistan should focus on developing infrastructure for hydrogen production and utilization. Collaborations with international partners can help build the necessary technology and secure investments. With a strong commitment to transforming hydrogen into a major energy source, Pakistan can enhance its energy security and support global efforts to combat climate change. In conclusion, the hydrogen economy holds promise for a cleaner and more sustainable future, enabling countries like Pakistan to innovate and lead in the global shift toward renewable energy. By embracing hydrogen, we can build a world where energy is abundant, clean and accessible for everyone.

—The writer is a professor at the National University of Sciences and Technology, Islamabad.

