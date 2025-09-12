Restaurants owners, bakers & caterers team up to eradicate dengue from garrison city

Association the Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets & Bakers is determined to fully cooperate with the Health Department regarding the current dengue situation and will play its role by taking all possible measures to eradicate dengue.

This was said by President of the association, Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry during a meeting with CEO Health Rawalpindi, Dr. Ehsan Ghani, at his office.

Farooq Chaudhry was leading a high-level delegation of the Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets & Bakers Association including Patron-in-Chief Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem, Chairman Mumtaz Ahmad, Information Secretary Tariq Khan, Senior Vice Presidents Huzaifa Ansar and Humayun Puri, Naveed Abbasi, and Imran Elahi.

The delegation congratulated Dr. Ehsan Ghani on assuming his new role and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

During the meeting, President Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry stated that the association would fully cooperate with the Health Department regarding the current severe dengue situation, and all possible measures would be taken to help eradicate it. He informed that dengue prevention banners have been displayed at all food points across the city for public awareness, and pamphlets containing preventive guidelines are also being distributed among citizens.

Additionally, the association has issued special instructions to all its members, including restaurants, bakeries, and caterers to ensure their business premises are safe from dengue breeding grounds. These measures include making sure that no water is left standing under kitchen sinks, in fridge trays, or outdoor AC units. Likewise, instructions have been given to change water every two days in indoor and outdoor pots and decorative items. Emphasis has also been placed on immediately discarding empty containers and tires on rooftops, parking areas, and other open spaces to prevent rainwater accumulation.

He added that all business centers have been directed to place waste, especially wet waste, in lidded bins and ensure daily cleaning. To prevent mosquito entry, it has been emphasized that mesh screens should be installed and maintained on all doors, windows, and ventilators.

The staff is being specially trained to identify and eliminate potential dengue breeding sites during daily cleaning.

In response to the association’s commitment, CEO Health Dr. Ehsan Ghani highly appreciated the proactive and responsible steps taken by the Restaurants Association. He stated, “The business community stepping forward in this way is extremely important for the success of the anti-dengue campaign.”He urged all business owners to fully cooperate with the dengue surveillance and inspection teams from the health department during their visits to ensure no potential breeding sites are overlooked.

Dr. Ehsan Ghani while appreciating the caterers and restaurants owners’ resolve to eradicate dengue from the garrison city, expressed his commitment to continuing and further strengthening this strong partnership with the business community for a healthier future for the citizens, so that public health challenges can be tackled together.