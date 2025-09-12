Youth empowerment vital to counter internal, external threats: Mashhood

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that digital youth hub initiative provides complete merit-based opportunities to youth besides empowering them to grow, explore and lead their future.

Speaking at Kinnaird College for Women University here on Thursday, he said that youngsters must register themselves on digital youth hub platform to benefit from this unique initiative. He said “Digital youth hub is a artificial intelligence-based platform and it provides proper guidance to youth in line with their provided data whether they need any further academic courses besides telling them about available scholarships as well.”

Opportunities were also emerging due to natural calamities, he said and added that green economy had changed into multi trillion dollar industry from multi-billion dollar industry.

He further said that country’s e-sports federation would be launched in next one and half months. He said that e-sports policy would also be launched and it was not only about sports and game development was also part of it.

Rana Mashhood said that Pakistani youngsters were proving their mettle in game development. He said that e-sports arenas were also being created besides providing ethical training so that youth could gain maximum benefit from sports industry.

He said that country’s first national adolescent and youth policy would be launched in next two to three months, providing a complete way forward to youth.

He said, “Punjab Educational Endowment Fund provides funding to the talented and deserving students and till now 500,000 students have benefited from it.” Prime Minister’s Youth Programme chairman said that children must respect their parents and teachers to become successful.

He said that unfortunately an attempt was made to enforce 5th generation war in the country which was all about spreading disappointment.

Reflecting on the history of youth-focused policies, he credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for introducing Pakistan’s first youth policy, which laid the foundation for investing in the country’s future through education and innovation.

Addressing an interactive session with students of youth development and leadership here at Lahore College for Women University on Thursday, Rana Mashhood stated that empowering the youth through education is the only sustainable path to ensure Pakistan’s global advancement. Under the Youth Policy, several programs were launched to encourage development across various sectors.