Remembering Rashid Minhas

Every young heart dreams of courage, determination and service.

Rashid Minhas, born on 17 February 1951 in Karachi, embodied these ideals. From childhood, his brilliance and curiosity set him apart. After early schooling in Karachi, he moved to Rawalpindi and studied at St. Mary’s Cambridge School, where his passion for aviation grew. Completing his F.Sc. at Karachi Cadet College, he pursued his dream by joining the Pakistan Air Force in 1969, driven by devotion to rise into the skies as both a pilot and guardian of his nation.

At the PAF Academy Risalpur, Rashid’s talent, discipline, and spirit came to light. Excelling in his studies and flight training, he earned the admiration of both instructors and peers. It seemed destiny was preparing him for a role that would enshrine his name in Pakistan’s history.

On 20 August 1971, only months after joining active service as a pilot officer, Rashid Minhas embarked on his final and most glorious flight. Preparing for a solo training sortie on a T-33 jet trainer at Masroor Air Base, he became the target of treachery. A Bengali instructor pilot, Flight Lieutenant MatiurRahman, aligned with hostile forces, attempted to hijack the aircraft to India. As Rashid taxied towards the runway, Rahman forced his way into the cockpit and tried to divert the plane.

In that defining moment, Rashid’s courage shone. Realizing the betrayal and the danger, he swiftly radioed the control tower with the unforgettable words: “I am being hijacked.” Overpowered physically but unbroken in spirit, he made a final act of defiance — crashing the plane 32 miles from the Indian border near Thatta. At just 20 years old, he sacrificed his life to save Pakistan from dishonour.

This supreme sacrifice elevated him to the loftiest rank a soldier can achieve — martyrdom. Rashid Minhas became the youngest recipient of Pakistan’s highest military award, the Nishan-e-Haider, the only PAF officer so honoured. His act of valour safeguarded the honour of his uniform and embodied the selflessness extolled in the Qur’an: “Do not say of those who are killed in the path of Allah, ‘They are dead.’ Rather, they are alive, but you perceive it not.” (2:154).

Today, as Pakistan observes his 54th martyrdom anniversary, Rashid’s passion and sacrifice remain as fresh as ever. His story inspires countless hearts, reminding us that freedom and honour are preserved with the highest currency — the blood of the brave. Such sacrifices must be taught to future generations so they, too, may dream of noble service.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: “The most beloved of people to Allah are those who are most beneficial to people.” Rashid’s sacrifice preserved the honour of his nation, earning him this divine distinction. His short life is a lesson in devotion, courage, and eternal sacrifice. Though he lived only twenty years, he became an immortal symbol of Pakistan’s pride and resilience.

As Pakistan faces new challenges, Rashid Minhas’s example remains a beacon. He reminds us that betrayal and adversity must be met with faith and courage. His martyrdom is a lasting testament that guarding the skies and soil of Pakistan is a sacred trust, and to lay down one’s life for it is the noblest destiny.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.

