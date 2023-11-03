The remains of Comrade Li Keqiang, who was a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 17th, 18th and 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) central committees and former premier of the State Council, were cremated at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing on Thursday, according to XINHUA.

Li was extolled as an excellent CPC member, a time-tested and loyal communist soldier and an outstanding proletarian revolutionist, statesman and leader of the Party and the state.

Li died of a sudden heart attack at 00:10 on Oct. 27 in Shanghai after all-out rescue efforts failed. He was 68.