Relief for Businesses as FBR restricts arrests to fake invoice cases only

ISLAMABAD — Sigh of relief for the business community as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officially made changes to arrests in sales tax cases, which are now offthe table unless you are dealing in fake or flying invoices.

This explosive clarification came via a special FBR circular, finally answering growing outrage from Pakistan’s business community, which long decried harassment under tax laws. The country’s apex tax collection agency confirmed that only serious tax fraudsters, specifically those caught red-handed using fake invoices will face arrest.

Officials also made it clear that arrests can only happen when suspects pose a clear threat, like destroying evidence, going into hiding, or ignoring three official notices.

Furthermore, a new Sales Tax General Order (STGO) is on its way, set to lay down strict rules and procedures for any arrest, ensuring that enforcement is fair, not fear-driven.

Even more groundbreaking is FBR’s decision to split criminal and civil tax offenses. If you’re not paying taxes due to outright fraud or collusion, yes can land in serious legal trouble. But if you are facing procedural hiccups or late filings? That’s now a civil matter under Section 11E, no jail, just due process.

These changes are being commended as game-changer by tax experts and business leaders alike, offering much-needed breathing room for genuine taxpayers while keeping the pressure on fraudsters.