Release of Hurriyat leaders, activists demanded

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the chief patron of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R (JKLF-R), Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo has denounced the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists and demanded their immediate release.

Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo in a statement issued in Srinagar called upon the Indian government to release all Kashmiri political prisoners in Tihar including party Chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar.

He said, “NIA has failed to prove any substantial against party Chairman. Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saif Ullah, Merajudin Kalwal, Shahid Yusuf and Zahoor Watali. There is no moral or legal justification to keep them under detention,” he added.—KMS