The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter senior leader, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has condemned termination orders of four government employees from their services and sealing Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, for Friday prayers with continuation of the house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the 7th consecutive Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad said the present Modi-led fascist Indian regime had drunk fanaticism against the Muslims, other minorities and against the Kashmiris and wanted to change the demography of the territory by distributing lakhs of illegal domiciles certificates among the Indian citizens.

He observed the Indian authorities have been running an illicit campaign across the usurped territory for giving jobs to Indian citizens while the local Kashmiri employees are being sacked.

In this connection, Farooq Rehmani quoted an example of four Kashmiris who were terminated from their services on concocted links with “militants”, but without any enquiry. He added that the BJP-led establishment had dismissed a number of Kashmirs from their services.

He urged the international human rights organisations and the UN General Secretary, António Guterres, to take notice of how India is violating and trampling basic human and political as well as economic rights of the Kashmiri people.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani also referred to the serious issue of banning Friday congregational prayers and Friday sermons by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in the mosque and said Indian RSS/BJP has no roots in Kashmir while people of the territory hated it and its hateful ideology, so it may think it easy to change the cultural status and demography to suit its venomous propaganda. But Indian leaders could not change the principled political faith in the last 76 years, how the RSS mythology will change it or break the hard Kashmiri nut, is their pipe dream, he added.—KMS