Red Zone to remain closed on April 21 as Islamabad prepares for high-level visits

Islamabad’s Red Zone will remain closed on April 21 due to possible high-level visits for the second round of US-Iran talks.

The district administration has announced that entry into the Red Zone will not be allowed. As such, offices and educational institutions located within the Red Zone have been asked to make work-from-home arrangements for their staff and students.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi have already been put on high alert for the second round of US-Iran talks in the federal capital. Yesterday, educational institutions postponed scheduled exams and shifted to online classes.

Islamabad’s Red Zone has been completely sealed, public transport suspended, and thousands of security personnel deployed across key areas. Snipers have reportedly been positioned, while hotels and guest houses have been ordered to shut down. Even popular trails in the Margalla Hills have been closed, and courts in the vicinity will remain shut for a day due to restricted access.

These sweeping measures come as Islamabad prepares for the arrival of high-level foreign delegations, potentially linked to sensitive US–Iran negotiations. Advance teams are already on the ground, signalling the seriousness of the situation.