Acefyl Cough Syrup, Nitrest, Meteor among several Medicines declared Unsafe in Pakistan (Full List)

ISLAMABAD – Drug Testing Laboratory has identified a serious public health concern after declaring multiple batches of medicines substandard and harmful.
A recent mentioned wide range of tablets, syrups, and injections failed quality testing, raising major concerns about patient safety across the country. The heart treatment tablet “Nitrest” has been declared substandard. In addition, the painkiller “Kadin,” allergy medicine “Loratadine,” cough syrup “Acefyl Cough Syrup,” and tablet “Ortizin” have all been found unsafe for use.
Medicines List
- Nitrest
- Kadin
- Loratadine
- Acefyl Cough Syrup
- Ortizin
- Decadron
- Carbidopa Suspension
- Eficef
- Meteor
- Mecomin
- Sudofenik
- Hicobal IM/IV Injection
Injection “Decadron,” used for treating bone fragility and anemia-related conditions, has also been declared hazardous. A batch of the injection “Carbidopa Suspension 5mg/ml” has failed quality standards and has been immediately withdrawn from circulation.
Several antibiotic and treatment injections have also been flagged, including “Eficef” and “Meteor.” Vitamin B12 injection “Mecomin” has also been declared substandard.
Additionally, more antibiotic and pain relief injections such as “Sudofenik” and Vitamin B12 injection “Hicobal IM/IV Injection” have been declared unsafe.
Health authorities have urged doctors, pharmacists, and the public to immediately avoid the use of these medicines, warning that continued use may pose serious health risks.
Kenadex, Nifen among 10 Medicines Banned in Punjab; Check List here