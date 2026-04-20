Acefyl Cough Syrup, Nitrest, Meteor among several Medicines declared Unsafe in Pakistan (Full List)

ISLAMABAD – Drug Testing Laboratory has identified a serious public health concern after declaring multiple batches of medicines substandard and harmful.

A recent mentioned wide range of tablets, syrups, and injections failed quality testing, raising major concerns about patient safety across the country. The heart treatment tablet “Nitrest” has been declared substandard. In addition, the painkiller “Kadin,” allergy medicine “Loratadine,” cough syrup “Acefyl Cough Syrup,” and tablet “Ortizin” have all been found unsafe for use.

Medicines List

Nitrest

Kadin

Loratadine

Acefyl Cough Syrup

Ortizin

Decadron

Carbidopa Suspension

Eficef

Meteor

Mecomin

Sudofenik

Hicobal IM/IV Injection

Injection “Decadron,” used for treating bone fragility and anemia-related conditions, has also been declared hazardous. A batch of the injection “Carbidopa Suspension 5mg/ml” has failed quality standards and has been immediately withdrawn from circulation.

Several antibiotic and treatment injections have also been flagged, including “Eficef” and “Meteor.” Vitamin B12 injection “Mecomin” has also been declared substandard.

Additionally, more antibiotic and pain relief injections such as “Sudofenik” and Vitamin B12 injection “Hicobal IM/IV Injection” have been declared unsafe.

Health authorities have urged doctors, pharmacists, and the public to immediately avoid the use of these medicines, warning that continued use may pose serious health risks.