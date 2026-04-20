Israel never talked me into the war with Iran: Donald Trump

United States President Donald J Trump has denied being dragged into the Iran war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Many of Trump’s critics have argued that Iran did not pose an imminent threat to the US, and the war only advances Israeli interests.

As the US-Iran war lingered on, they portrayed Trump as a weak leader following Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did… the results in Iran will be amazing – And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!”, Trump stated in a post on X on Monday.

“Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did… the results in Iran will be amazing – And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous… pic.twitter.com/KJXICktUcH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 20, 2026

There is no proof of any role of Iran in the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel. In a recent poll, two-thirds of Americans disapproved of Trump’s handling of the Iran war. Following the martyrdom of top leadership, including its supreme leader, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, which caused an escalation of energy prices.

Trump has resorted to this move as he struggles to get public support amid the energy crisis.