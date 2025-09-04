Record 506mm rainfall triggers worst-ever urban flooding in Punjab’s Gujrat  

GUJRAT – The city of Gujrat has been hit by the worst urban flooding in its history as torrential rains and inadequate drainage systems left several feet of water standing across major parts of the city.

The continuous downpours inundated low-lying areas with up to four feet of water, turning localities such as Madina Syedan, Kacheri Chowk, Gondal Chowk, Zahoor Elahi Stadium, and Jail Chowk into streams.

The residents reported panic and fear as mosques issued repeated announcements warning people to move to safer areas.

The district administration appeared overwhelmed, with efforts to divert rainwater proving unsuccessful.

Flood torrents from Nala Bhandar and Nala Bhimber swept through residential areas, washing away at least one house and damaging several others.

Shopkeepers said valuable goods had been destroyed, while multiple government buildings including the Sessions Court complex, were submerged.

Normal life in the city came to a standstill, forcing people to seek refuge on higher ground.

The Meteorological Department confirmed that Gujrat and the wider Gujranwala Division received up to 506 millimeters of rain in the past 24 hours, setting a new regional record for rainfall and leaving behind a trail of devastation.