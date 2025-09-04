Customs officers arrested for legalizing smuggled vehicles by manipulating digital system

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two officers of the Pakistan Customs fraudulently legalizing smuggled vehicles by manipulating the digital auction system.

The development comes after the FIA lodged an FIR against a deputy collector and assistant collection following a formal complaint sent by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

It is also pertinent to mention that Customs Enforcement has so far lodged seven FIRs and arrested 13 individuals in connection with this broader scam.

This action sends a clear and firm signal that the criminal elements within the organization will be identified, exposed, and proceeded against in accordance with the law. FBR remains fully committed to holding its officers accountable and ensuring that the integrity of public service is upheld at all levels and at all costs.

It may be recalled that in order to strengthen control mechanisms and prevent the misuse of auctioned vehicles, FBR in August 2021 introduced the ‘Auction Module’ in its WeBOC system. This system enhancement was aimed at addressing the issue of multiple vehicles being registered against documents issued by Customs after the auction of confiscated smuggled vehicles.

Through this module, Motor Registration Authorities (MRAs) were enabled to verify auctioned vehicle details online before registration, significantly reducing reliance on paper-based manual verifications. The goal was to both strengthen institutional controls and facilitate legitimate buyers.

However, despite these reforms, reports emerged in July 2025 regarding misuse of the aforementioned Auction Module. In response, FBR immediately initiated an inquiry into the matter. Since the module’s launch, details of 1,909 vehicles had been uploaded into the system. Upon detailed scrutiny, it was discovered that 103 of these vehicles had been fraudulently uploaded using fake user identities. MRAs had already registered 43 out of these 103 smuggled vehicles, effectively granting them an appearance of legal clearance.

Based on a digital audit and internal investigations, FBR identified the user IDs through which the fraud was committed. As a result, on 9th July, 2025, FBR suspended one Deputy Collector and one Assistant Collector, whose credentials had been misused in the commission of this crime.

The investigation further revealed that this was part of a wider criminal racket involving officials from MRAs and car dealers. Recognizing the gravity of the issue, FBR determined that the matter warranted action beyond internal disciplinary proceedings. Accordingly, a formal request by FBR was made on 9th July, 2025 for the constitution of a Joint Investigation Committee (JIT), comprising senior officers from the FIA, Customs, and Intelligence Agencies. The JIT was tasked with a comprehensive probe into the scam, including the manipulation of the Customs digital system.