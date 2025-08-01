Reception marks 26th anniversary of Moroccan King Mohamed VI’s accession

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain has commended Morocco’s remarkable strides in sustainable development, regional cooperation, and governance.

The minister expressed these views while addressing as Chief Guest a reception hosted by Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune of Morocco to celebrate 26th anniversary of the accession to the throne of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

It was a well-attended event as one could see a large number of government officials, members of the Parliament, ministers and armed forces personnel, members of academia and business community and above all, diplomats from the Arab, African, European, Central Asian, ASEAN and other countries.

National anthems of both the countries were played on the occasion and a cake was also cut to celebrate His Majesty’s accession to the throne.

Rana Tanveer on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan extended warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations to Moroccan ambassador and his countrymen on the auspicious occasion.

He termed the National Day a symbol of Morocco’s rich heritage, national pride, resilience, and steady journey towards progress and peace. He underlined the historical, cultural, and religious bonds between Pakistan and Morocco.

He noted that diplomatic ties between the two brotherly countries, established in 1958, have evolved into a strong partnership based on mutual respect, solidarity, and shared values.

Pakistan values Morocco’s consistent support on issues of importance at international forums, he said and reiterated Pakistan’s firm support for Morocco’s sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity.

Earlier in his address, Moroccan ambassador Mohamed Karmoune thanked the overwhelming number of guests to share Moroccan people’s joys.

The Throne Day celebration, he said, was an annual opportunity to renew the bonds of mutual allegiance between the people of Morocco and their Sovereign and to reflect collectively on where the country stands in terms of what has been achieved and how to overcome the challenges that lies ahead concerning economic and social progress.