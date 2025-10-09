Wateen agrees to settle Rs2.2 Billion amid Court Showdown over LDI Licenses

ISLAMABAD – Wateen Telecom committed paying staggering Rs2.2 billion in principal dues within month, even as disputes over penalties and license renewals continue to drag through courts amid unresolved tension between PTA and Long Distance International (LDI) operators that has clouded the sector for years.

The announcement came during a high-profile meeting of the Sub-Committee of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on I.T and Telecommunication, chaired by Convener Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti. The committee examined sector’s prolonged litigation and mounting unpaid obligations, putting pressure on regulators and operators alike.

PTA official told committee that while Wateen agreed to settle its principal dues promptly, the company prefers that courts determine penalties, adding that it has already submitted its recommendations to the judiciary. Out of nine LDI operators, seven have put forward settlement proposals, while three insist on awaiting court verdicts.

Secretary of IT delivered a stern warning, saying public money cannot be bargained away through out-of-court deals, stressing that any resolution must be legal, transparent, and accountable.

PTA officials highlighted that long delays are largely due to non-functional telecom tribunals. “If telecom tribunals were operational, this matter would have been resolved much earlier,” a representative told the committee, pointing to systemic inefficiencies that have prolonged the crisis.

Expressing frustration at drawn-out deadlock, Convener Bhatti questioned effectiveness of ongoing discussions when the courts hold the final authority. The committee has now decided to summon the Law Secretary and Attorney General on October 16 to explain why LDI license renewal cases have remained unresolved despite years of judicial proceedings.

The unresolved disputes, which involve billions of rupees in license fees, renewals, and penalties, continue to undermine investor confidence in Pakistan’s telecom sector, a sector already constrained by spectrum shortages and delayed policy reforms. Analysts warn that without swift legal resolution and regulatory reforms, the ongoing impasse could further destabilize the industry.