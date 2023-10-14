Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday issued a cautionary advisory to residents of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad, urging them to brace for extreme weather conditions from Saturday to Tuesday.

The latest weather forecast predicts scattered to widespread wind thunderstorms and rain, ranging from moderate to heavy intensity in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. In some areas in Kashmir, G-B, upper KP and Pothohar region, there may be heavy rainfall.

The fresh weather advisory suggests that a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country, and several region will expect thunderstorms and rain, with the potential for isolated places to encounter wet patch.

Met Office said dry weather is expected in other parts of the country, over the weekend and the coming days, however temperature will drop in late evening/night with each passing day.

In Islamabad, the temperature hovers between 18-23. Humidity remains at over 70 percent. The air quality is generally acceptable for twin cities for humans. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.