LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Punjab during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is predicted in most districts of the province on Saturday evening/night and the following two days.

However, rain-wind/ thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Narowal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and surrounding areas on Saturday evening/night and Sunday.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 38-40 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

However, some areas received scattered rains during the period.

Rainfall (mm):

Islamabad (Zero Point 30, Bokra 24, Saidpur 11), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 15, Chaklala 06), Narowal 09, Sialkot (City 08, Airport 03), Murree 08, Gujranwala, Gujrat 04, Attock, Chakwal 01

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 57 per cent.