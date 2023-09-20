Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for twin cities and parts of the country during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, yesterday’s low pressure area has weakened and now lies over west of Rajhastan. It is likely to move southwestward during next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from tonight.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in lower Sindh, eastern Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Wednesday night.

Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in lower Sindh during the period.

On Thursday, rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 degree Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 31-33 C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred in lower Sindh, Bahawalpur and Bagrote during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Sindh: Badin 54, Sakrand 24, Chhor, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Karachi (Keamari 11, Masroor Base 09, Surjani 08, Nazimabad 06, Faisal Base 05, North Karachi 04, University Road 03, Old Area Airport, DHA 02, Quaidabad, Saadi Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 01), Mirpur Khas 05

Punjab: Bahawalpur (Airport) 09

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03

Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Turbat remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 77 per cent.