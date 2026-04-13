Ramsha Khan confirms marriage with Khushal Khan, urges privacy over leaked photos

KARACHI -Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan on Monday confirmed her marriage to actor Khushal Khan, putting an end to days of speculation circulating on social media.

The reports of the two actors’ marriage had been making rounds online for several days while some social media personalities had also claimed confirmation prior to any official statement. The rumours gained momentum after a nikah photograph of the couple surfaced online, triggering widespread discussion among fans.

In response, Ramsha Khan addressed the matter through an Instagram story, confirming the marriage while strongly criticising the unauthorized circulation of private images.

She said that their pictures were leaked and shared without consent, terming the act unethical and urging social media pages to stop spreading the content. The actress emphasised that such material should not be treated as online content for engagement or circulation.

Ramsha Khan stated that she has always kept her personal life private and intends to continue doing so despite public interest.

Confirming her marriage, she added that as she begins a new chapter of her life, she expects all shared images to be removed and not reposted on any platform.

The actress further remarked that it is her personal life and not public headlines, urging respect for privacy and requesting that she and her family be left alone. She also indicated that further details would be shared at an appropriate time.