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‘Maximalism, shifting goalposts’ prevented Islamabad MoU: Abbas Araghchi

By Staff Report|Apr 13, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has stated that maximalism, shifting goalposts and blockades lead to the failure of the Islamabad Talks.

In a post shared on X (former Twitter), Araghchi stated that all this happened just “inches away from ‘Islamabad MoU”.

“In intensive talks at the highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with the U.S. in good faith to end the war. But when just inches away from “Islamabad MoU”, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade”, the post reads.

“Zero lessons earned. Goodwill begets goodwill. Enmity begets enmity”, the post further reads.

US fails to gain Iran’s trust in Islamabad Talks: Bagher Ghalibaf

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