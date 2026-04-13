‘Maximalism, shifting goalposts’ prevented Islamabad MoU: Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has stated that maximalism, shifting goalposts and blockades lead to the failure of the Islamabad Talks.

In a post shared on X (former Twitter), Araghchi stated that all this happened just “inches away from ‘Islamabad MoU”.

In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with U.S in good faith to end war. But when just inches away from "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade. Zero lessons earned Good will begets good will.

Enmity begets enmity. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 12, 2026

“In intensive talks at the highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with the U.S. in good faith to end the war. But when just inches away from “Islamabad MoU”, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade”, the post reads.

“Zero lessons earned. Goodwill begets goodwill. Enmity begets enmity”, the post further reads.