Legal row erupts over songs in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Trimurti Films has initiated legal proceedings against B62 Studios, owned by filmmaker Aditya Dhar, accusing the studio of using the song Rang De Lal without proper authorization in the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The reports suggest that the dispute revolves around the ownership and usage rights of the track, which originally featured in the 1989 film Tridev. Trimurti Films claims it holds the rights to both the composition and the sound recording of the song and alleges that a version of the track was incorporated into the film without obtaining prior permission.

The lawsuit contends that the alleged usage amounts to copyright violations, including unauthorized reproduction and public distribution of the work.



Trimurti Films has sought a court order to immediately stop further use of the song and has also demanded compensation along with other legal remedies. The company has raised concerns over the commercial use of the track in cinemas, on digital platforms, and in promotional campaigns linked to the film, which was released on March 19.

In a related development, the production house has filed another case against the same studio over the alleged unauthorized inclusion of the song Hum Pyar Karne Wale, also from Tridev. The track was originally performed by Anuradha Paudwal and Udit Narayan.

The matter has become more complex after T-Series released a lyrical video of the song on YouTube, crediting the original artists, raising further questions regarding rights and permissions.