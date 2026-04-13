Punjab plans Rs100 per litre petrol subsidy for bikers under Rs24bn scheme

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Monday prepared a major biker subsidy scheme 2026 aimed at providing direct relief to motorcycle users across the province, according to official sources.

Under the proposed plan, eligible bikers will receive a subsidy of Rs100 per litre on petrol, making it one of the largest targeted fuel relief programmes in the province. The initiative is designed to reduce the impact of rising fuel prices on daily commuters who rely on motorcycles for transportation.

Rs24bn funding sought for biker subsidy programme

The sources said the Punjab government has formally requested Rs24 billion from the Finance Department to launch the biker subsidy scheme. A summary has already been sent for approval to the Chief Minister of Punjab. Once approved, the Finance Department will release the required funds for implementation.

The officials said the scheme is expected to benefit a large segment of the population, with estimates suggesting that around 1.25 crore (12.5 million) bikers in Punjab could be covered under the programme.

80 lakh bikers already registered for subsidy scheme

The sources within Excise Department said that more than 8 million (80 lakh) motorcyclists have already completed registration for the subsidy programme. The authorities added that the subsidy will be linked to verified usage, ensuring that only registered bikers receive fuel relief.

The officials also revealed that nearly Rs50 million motorcycles have been registered in Punjab since 1980, highlighting the heavy reliance on two-wheelers for urban and rural transport across the province.

Subsidy to be launched after registration completion

The Punjab government stated that the biker subsidy scheme will officially begin once the registration process is fully completed and verified. The authorities believe this step is necessary to ensure transparency and proper targeting of beneficiaries.

Relief for daily commuters amid rising fuel prices

The Punjab biker subsidy initiative is part of broader efforts to provide relief to the public amid inflation and increasing fuel costs. Government officials said the programme is particularly focused on supporting low- and middle-income groups who depend on motorcycles for daily travel.

The scheme is expected to play a major role in easing transportation costs and improving affordability for millions of citizens once implemented.