ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for Islamabad and parts of Pakistan during the next 2-3 days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western and parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cloudy weather is expected in most western and upper parts of the country with rain-wind/thunderstorm in north Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night.

Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On Tuesday, cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country with rain-wind/thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.

Rain is also expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night.

Fog/smog is likely to occur at few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 10-12 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of country and cold in northern parts during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred in Quetta (Sheikh Manda 14 mm, Samungli 03 mm), Kalat 05 mm and Khuzdar 01 mm.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 05 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 10 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 68 per cent.