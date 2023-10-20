URUMQI- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar offered Juma prayer at a mosque in Urumqi city of XinJiang on Friday.

Taking to X, the prime minster shared his video while sitting inside the mosque for Juma prayer. He wrote, “I got an opportunity to offer Juma prayer at an historic mosque of Urumqi city of Xinjiang,”.

آج جمعہ کی نماز چین کے صوبہ شنجیانگ کے شہر اُرمچی میں تاریخی مسجد میں ادا کرنے کا موقع ملا۔ pic.twitter.com/QryjZYnKAw — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) October 20, 2023

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has conveyed Pakistan’s keen interest in fostering collaboration with Xinjiang to bolster connectivity through various avenues, including infrastructure development, economic synergies, trade and investment, agriculture, educational exchanges, and advancements in science and technology. Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasized the significance of promoting people-to-people connections between the two regions.

Addressing the audience at Xinjiang University in Urumqi, Prime Minister Kakar spoke of Pakistan’s aspiration to draw insights from Xinjiang’s achievements in agricultural modernization. Pakistan also aims to establish a joint agricultural demonstration zone, where modern farming techniques and practices can be introduced.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of enhancing ties between Xinjiang’s industries and Pakistan, particularly in the Gilgit-Baltistan region. He pinpointed solar energy as a potential area for collaboration.

Cultural and interpersonal exchanges were another focus of Prime Minister Kakar’s address. He extended an invitation to tourists from Xinjiang and other parts of China to explore the scenic attractions of Pakistan.

Acknowledging the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections between Pakistan and Xinjiang, the Prime Minister underscored the pivotal role of the Khunjerab border. He characterized it not only as a geographic boundary but also as a vital conduit for trade, transportation, and an enduring bridge connecting the two nations.

The Prime Minister committed to a joint effort to identify the respective strengths of Gilgit-Baltistan and Xinjiang and leverage their synergies to improve the well-being of their residents.

In alignment with the consensus reached in Beijing, Prime Minister Kakar announced plans to transform the Khunjerab land border into an all-weather crossing. This development will encompass the upgrading of customs and logistical services to facilitate smoother trade and movement of people. He also emphasized Pakistan’s intention to harness Xinjiang’s strategic position within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for mutual benefit.

Prime Minister Kakar reiterated the special and unique nature of the China-Pakistan relationship, built upon bilateral trust, mutual respect, shared aspirations, and the warm bonds forged by generations of leaders and citizens in both countries.

Highlighting the enduring nature of Pakistan-China friendship in an ever-evolving global context, he emphasized that this friendship remains constant. Furthermore, he commended the substantial focus on economic partnership through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

During his visit to Xinjiang University, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar explored the History Museum of the institution and interacted with students, culminating in a group photograph to commemorate the occasion.