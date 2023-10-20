Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore and parts of Punjab during the weekend.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to approach the upper and central parts of Pakistan tomorrow.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province including Lahore on Friday evening/night.

On Saturday, partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province with chances of light rain-thunderstorms at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 15-17 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 16-18 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 07 C.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 15 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 76 per cent.