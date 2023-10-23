KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan increased following the international rate surge on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the yellow metal was priced at Rs209,600 per tola, with an increase of Rs1,250.

Meanwhile, the 10-gram gold was being quoted at Rs179,698 with a surge of Rs1,072.

Last week, the yellow metal rate increased by Rs2,200 and was clocked at Rs208,500 per tola.

In the international market, the gold prices advanced on the back of up to $9, and hovers around $1978 per ounce.

The Silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola in Pakistan.