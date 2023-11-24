KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scatted rains for Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh during the weekend.

According to the synoptic situation, a trough of westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist over most parts during next two days.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected across Sindh on Friday evening/night and Saturday.

On Sunday, cloudy weather and scattered rains are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mithi and parts of Sindh.

In Karachi, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 17-19 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 19-21 on Sunday.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 17-19 C on Saturday and 16-18 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mithi remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 10 C.

In Karachi, minimum temperature was recorded at 18 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 31 per cent.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 18 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 49 per cent.