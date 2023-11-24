LAHORE – Pakistani opener Imam ul Haq is set to tie the knot with Anmol Mehmood, as wedding celebrations for the 27-year-old are underway in Lahore.

The wedding pictures went viral on social media, and clips from the event show Speedster rubbing shoulder with showbiz people.

The Qawwali event includes soulful melodies and performances, and skipper Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and other players were spotted at the event.

The festive spirit stunned the top cricket stars, and some TikTok stars including Ducky Bhai also graced the event. Furthermore, sports journalist Zainab Abbas, chief selector Wahab Riaz, and Mushtaq Ahmed were also clicked at the event.

For the unversed, Haq is slated to get hitched with Anmol Mehmood on November 25, marking the auspicious occasion with a Nikah ceremony.