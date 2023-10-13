Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted partly cloudy weather and scattered rains for the twin cities and parts of Pakistan during the weekend.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country today evening/night and spread upper/central parts on Saturday.

Under these conditions, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday evening/night.

On Saturday, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated hailstorm is likely in plain areas with snowfall over high mountains.

Heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during the period.

Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 28-30 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 29-31 C on Saturday and 28-30 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across the country during the last 24 hours.

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 31 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 86 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 31 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 63 per cent.