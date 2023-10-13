ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, a country of 240 million that is battling worst economic and political crisis, performed better than arch-rival India, and several other nations in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2023.

India which achieved a grim record of being the world’s most populated country, further slipped four points and was ranked 111th out of 125 nations.

In the latest report, published by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, India, with a population of 1.408 billion, got a score of 28.7, showing a serious level of hunger, and stood lower than several nations including Pakistan.

India currently holds an undernourishment rate of 16.6 percent and under-five mortality at 3.1 percent. The Asian nation also stands top in the highest child-wasting rate with a number suggesting 18.7 percent.

In Asia, Pakistan was ranked at 102, Bangladesh stands at 81st, Nepal at 69 and bankrupt Sri Lanka remained better with 60th spot.

Global Hunger Index (GHI) is an annual report published by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) that provides a comprehensive assessment of hunger and malnutrition at the global, regional, and national levels.

The tool is used to track and measure the progress or challenges in addressing food security and nutritional status around the world. Index utilizes data from various sources, including national and international surveys, to calculate the index calculates Undernourishment, Child Stunting, and Child Mortality.

The index report is considered to raise awareness and understanding of the struggle against hunger, and to provide a way to compare levels of hunger between countries and regions, and call attention to those areas of the world where hunger levels are highest and where the need for additional efforts to eliminate hunger is greatest.

In India, a large portion of the population still faces food insecurity and malnutrition with population contributing the most. Child stunting, and malnutrition among adults can have long-term consequences, impacting cognitive and physical development.