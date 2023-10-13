Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather for Karachi during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of Pakistan today evening/night and spread upper/central parts on Saturday.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in Karachi on Friday evening/night and partly cloudy weather during the following two days.

Windstorm/rain-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday evening/night.

On Saturday, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated hailstorm is likely in plain areas with snowfall over high mountains.

Heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during the period.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across the country during the last 24 hours.

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

Nawabshah remained the hottest place in Sindh where maximum temperature rose to 40 C.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 81 per cent.