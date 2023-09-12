Atlas Honda offers a range of commuter bikes in Pakistan, with CD 70 being the most selling unit, despite having strong competition in the market in presence of Chinese players.

Honda CD 70 is an iconic motorcycle motorbike that gained significant prominence in the Pakistani market, and is known for its durability, fuel efficiency, and simple design. Atlas Honda Limited assembled the bike in the country for decades and regardless of having few changes over the year, the two-wheeler still holds a healthy share.

Known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, affordability, parts availability, and strong brand identity, Honda CD 70 remained the top-selling units, while the price of the motorbike increased manifold.

Amid the massive devaluation of local currency, the price of the Honda CD 70 moved up and to get a new bike or to upgrade the existing ride, Pakistanis are now looking for easy installment plans.

Lately, Atlas Honda Limited (AHL), the manufacturer of most selling bikes, announced a zero percent markup installment plan for its bikes including Honda CD 70.

The zero percent markup plan is available with several banks including UBL Bank that allowed users to get the bikes without paying additional cost.

Honda CD 70 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of mid September, the price of the Honda CD 70 2024 model stands at Rs157,900.

Honda CD 70 Installment Plans 2023 161850