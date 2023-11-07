LAHORE – Directorate General of Immigration & Passports issues passports, an official travel document, to Pakistani citizens.

Every citizen of Pakistan is entitled to machine readable passport if they are planning to travel abroad for job, tourism or any other purposes.

How To Apply for New Passport

To apply for the passport first time, the applicant can visit the relevant passport office / foreign mission along with the required documents.

Documents required for ages 18 and above

Evidencing proof of prescribed passport fee payment, through Original Bank Paid Fee Challan (receipt) or e-Payment Confirmation Detail (SMS/Email along with PSID No.)

Original Valid CNIC/NICOP with a photocopy.

Previous Passport in original with its photocopy, (if issued).

NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the concerned department in case of government, semi-government or autonomous body employees.

Foreign Passport along with its photocopy, (for Dual-Nationals only).

In case of a Lost passport, bring a Lost passport Police report mentioning the previous passport number.

New Passport Urgent Fee Update November 2023

As of November 2023, the urgent fee for passport is unchanged. The urgent fee for 36-page, 72-page and 100-page passports are unchanged. The urgent fee for 36-page passport is Rs6,000 and Rs10,000 for 72-page passport while the government has fixed 100-page passport’s urgent fee at Rs13,000.