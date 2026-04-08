Rain showers relief by washing away Islamabad’s pollen

Intermittent rain and gusty winds caused a considerable decrease in pollen concentrations across Islamabad’s various sectors, providing relief to citizens with allergies.

Due to the wet and windy conditions, the pollen count decreased considerably and reached moderate to low levels. Before the wet spell, pollen concentrations were high to moderate levels in different sectors of the federal capital.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded as 58 per cubic meter of air on Wednesday.

The total pollen count in the E-8 sector was 39, and in the G-6 sector, 35. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 31.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 23 (moderate). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 05 (low), Grasses 04 (low), Alternaria 26 (low), Pines 02 (low), Eucalyptus (zero), Acacia (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Despite a considerable decrease in pollen count, doctors have advised continuing necessary precautionary measures, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid complications. They advised extra care for children, the elderly, asthma patients and individuals with allergies to different pollen types.