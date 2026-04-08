HBL PSL 2026 fever reaches Karachi after 14 games in Lahore

The HBL Pakistan Super League 11 is all set to enthral the fans from the historic National Bank Stadium in Karachi from Wednesday, April 8 onwards, as the first 14 matches have been completed at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

All eight HBL PSL teams have now arrived in Karachi, with the Rawalpindiz and Multan Sultans being the latest cohort on Tuesday afternoon.

In the 14 matches played so far, Multan Sultans lead the way with four wins out of five matches. Karachi Kings (6 points), Islamabad United (5 points), Lahore Qalandars (4 points), Peshawar Zalmi (3 points) and Quetta Gladiators (2 points) are the next-placed teams. Rawalpindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen are still searching for their first win.

Sahibzada Farhan is so far the leading run getter in HBL PSL 11 with 232 runs in five matches and is the only centurion as well. On the bowling front, Hasan Ali’s eight wickets are the most in the tournament yet.

A total of 22 HBL PSL 11 matches are set to be staged in Karachi between April 8 and 28, starting with the Hyderabad Kingsmen versus Peshawar Zalmi clash, while Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United, and Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi in a double-header on April 9.

The National Bank Stadium played host to a total of 75 HBL PSL matches between 2018 and 2025, including four tournament finals in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2024. The first-ever match at the venue was the 2018 HBL PSL final between eventual champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Among the 75 HBL PSL matches in Karachi, Islamabad United are the most successful team with 17 wins in 23 games, followed by Karachi Kings (14 wins in 35 matches), Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators (both have 11 wins from 26 matches), Multan Sultans (11 wins in 20 matches) and Lahore Qalandars (10 wins in 20 matches).

Babar Azam has churned the most HBL PSL runs at the National Bank Stadium with his tally reading 1,245 in 27 matches, while among bowlers, Hasan Ali has the most HBL PSL wickets at the venue with 45 in 29 outings.

The highest HBL PSL team total at this venue is 238-3 in 20 overs by Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars in 2019. The lowest innings total in Karachi is Multan Sultans’ 101 all out in 16.3 overs against Karachi Kings in 2023.