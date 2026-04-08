Deputy PM Dar, Chinese Ambassador discuss Joint Efforts for Lasting Regional Peace

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong to the Foreign Office on Wednesday, marking a renewed push for stability in the Middle East and West Asia.

During the high-level meeting, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the cornerstone for achieving long-lasting peace and regional stability.

Ambassador Jiang praised Pakistan’s proactive role, emphasizing China’s deep appreciation for Islamabad’s constructive efforts in promoting security across the Middle East and Gulf region.

Both leaders expressed optimism that their ongoing initiatives and cooperation would pave the way for durable peace, benefiting all parties involved and reinforcing Pakistan-China collaboration on the global stage.

Pakistan remained in global news after brokering two-week ceasefire between US and Iran, just hours before President Donald Trump’s self-imposed deadline. Trump confirmed on Social Truth that he agreed to the truce after discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, marking a sudden shift from his earlier warning that “a whole civili[s]ation will die tonight” if demands were unmet.

China and other countries lauded Pakistan’s diplomacy, supporting Pakistan’s “quiet, effective, and courageous” mediation.