Quetta Gladiators outplay Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 match

Quetta Gladiators beat Hyderabad Kingsmen by 40 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a decent 175-run target for victory, Hyderabad Kingsmen kept losing wickets at crucial stages and ended up at 134/8 in their 20 overs.

Irfan Khan Niazi was the highest scorer for Kingsmen with 33 off 25 balls, hitting two fours and as many maximums. Hassan Khan made 31 off 19 balls, laced with three fours and one maximum.

Skipper Marnus Labuschagne contributed 23 off 21 balls and Usman Khan 14 off 18 balls. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Abrar Ahmed bagged three wickets and Ahmed Daniyal two, while Alzarri Joseph, Usman Tariq and Saud Shakeel took one wicket each. Shamyl Hussain was named player of the match.

Opting to bat first, Quetta Gladiators reached 174/8 in their quota of 20 overs. Shamyl Hussain was the top scorer for Gladiators, who made 54 off 41 balls, laced with three fours and as many maximums.

Hasan Nawaz made 53 off 40 balls, hitting two fours and three maximums. Tom Curran contributed a valuable 31 off just 18 balls with the help of one four and three maximums to help his side reach a competitive total.

Riley Meredith bagged three wickets and Maheesh Theekshana and Akif Javed two each, while Hasan Nawaz was run out.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI: Saud Shakeel (capt), Shamyl Hossain, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Ben McDermott (wk), Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Hyderabad Kingsmen Playing: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (capt), Usman Khan (wk), Saad Ali, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Maheesh Theekshana, RP Meredith, Akif Javed