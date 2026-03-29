PIA resumes London flight operations after six-year gap

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday resumed direct flights to London after six years gap.

At Islamabad Airport, Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Ali and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott see off the inaugural flight PK-785 with 325 passengers on board.

PIA Consortium Chairman Arif Habib and senior aviation officials attended the ceremony, wherein a celebratory cake was cut. A lucky draw was also held, where one fortunate passenger won a 660cc car. Other passengers were also presented with commemorative gifts.

Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Ali stated that the resumption of flights would further strengthen the ties between the two nations. Jane Marriott congratulated the PIA on the restoration of its London operations.

The PIA remains committed to providing direct travel facilities to over 1.6 million overseas Pakistanis residing in the United Kingdom. During the event, the CEO of PIA presented commemorative shields to the guests of honour.

The national carrier is also set to launch weekly flights from Lahore to London starting March 30. Initially, PIA will operate four weekly flights between Pakistan and London, with three departing from Islamabad and one from Lahore.

London was PIA’s first international destination, and the airline shares a 71-year-old history with this route.

Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport has organised a ceremony to welcome the PIA flight in London. Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal, will receive the flight and see off passengers departing on the first return flight from London.

The development follows PIA’s return to the UK market in October 2025 with flights to Manchester, after British authorities lifted a ban on the airline earlier in July. The carrier is currently operating four weekly flights to Manchester and is now planning to gradually expand its footprint across other UK cities.

PIA’s UK operations had been suspended following the May 2020 crash of an Airbus A320 in Karachi that killed 97 people. The incident, coupled with concerns over pilot licensing standards, led to restrictions by UK and European regulators.