Quadrilateral huddle on Middle East conflict begins in Islamabad

A quadrilateral huddle of Foreign Ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and Pakistan began in Islamabad today to discuss efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East amid the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

During the consultative session, FMs discussed the evolving regional situation and exchanged views on peace and security.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty arrived in Islamabad a day earlier to take part in the meeting. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in Islamabad today.

At the opening of the Quadrilateral Consultations in Islamabad on 29 March 2026, the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt pose for a family photo. pic.twitter.com/sENSsvUdOU — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 29, 2026

The meeting comes amid efforts to open a window for diplomacy to end a month-long war between the US, Israel, and Iran, which began on February 28 and has affected the broader Middle East.

Before the meeting, DPM/FM Ishaq Dar held separate sittings with his Egyptian and Turkish counterparts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the Middle East tension as well as strengthening bilateral relations.

They underscored the need for restraint, de-escalation, and the resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and strongly condemned the continued aggression by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza and the West Bank.

He appreciated Egypt’s role in facilitating humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, including support extended to Pakistan’s relief efforts.

Two days earlier, DPM Dar confirmed that indirect talks between the US and Iran were underway through messages being relayed by Pakistan, with Turkiye and Egypt also helping in the effort.

These efforts included direct contact between Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump on Sunday, confirmed by the White House.

Subsequently, Pakistan delivered a US proposal to Iran. However, Iran rejected the US proposal, insisting it will end the ongoing imposed war on its own terms and timeline.

Iran outlined five conditions for ending the war, including a complete halt to aggression and assassinations; mechanisms to prevent the war from being reimposed; guaranteed payment of reparations; resolution across all fronts and resistance groups; and international recognition of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz.

PM Shehbaz had a detailed telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian yesterday, lasting over one hour. It was PM’s second conversation with Pezeshkian in five days, both of which focused on de-escalation and dialogue.

Separately, DPM Dar held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments.

Dar emphasised the need for de-escalation, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path for lasting peace. He also underscored the importance of an end to all attacks and hostilities. He stated that Pakistan remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at restoring regional peace and stability.