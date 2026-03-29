Ishaq Dar, Egypt FM discuss key issues ahead of quadrilateral talks

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held productive discussions with the Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr Badr Abdelatty, in the federal capital today.

Both sides discussed bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening ties, enhancing economic cooperation, and coordinating on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and His Excellency Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, held productive discussions on Pakistan-Egypt bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening ties,… pic.twitter.com/wbN80CgtYQ — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 29, 2026

Egypt’s FM arrived in Pakistan yesterday to take part in a quadrilateral meeting. Pakistan is facilitating the meeting of FM from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt from March 29-30 to discuss efforts to reduce the ongoing tensions in the region amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The meeting comes amid efforts to open a window for diplomacy to end over a month-long war between the US, Israel, and Iran, which began on February 28 and has affected the broader Middle East.

In this regard, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad a day earlier on an official visit. Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud is scheduled to arrive today.