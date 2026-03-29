Iran allows 20 more Pakistani ships through Hormuz: Ishaq Dar

Iran has agreed to allow 20 more Pakistani vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, stated Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Sunday.

“I am pleased to share the great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily”, Ishaq Dar stated in a post shared on X (former Twitter).

He termed the move a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran, saying it will help usher in stability in the region.

I am pleased to share a great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily. This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) March 28, 2026

“This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region”, he stated.

“This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction. Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward”, the post reads.

Iranian threats to attack ships in the strait have kept most oil tankers from attempting the waterway. A few vessels have traversed the strait without issue, including ships under the flags of Pakistan, after Iranian assurances of safe passage.

So far, nearly 16 attacks have damaged at least 17 commercial ships since the war began, while around 1,900–2,000 vessels remain stranded in the region.