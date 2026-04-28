Qatar warns against “frozen conflict” as US-Iran talks stall

Qatar has warned about the risk of a “frozen conflict” in the Gulf, as negotiations between the United States and Iran over a potential peace agreement appear to have reached a deadlock.

Speaking on the situation, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Al-Ansari stressed that Doha wants to avoid any escalation in the region. He cautioned against a scenario in which conflict remains unresolved yet periodically reignites amid shifting political circumstances.

Al-Ansari emphasised that diplomatic engagement remains the most practical and secure path forward. He also highlighted the Gulf states’ track record in facilitating dialogue and helping resolve disputes.

At the same time, he noted that countries in the region continue to face persistent threats and violations of their sovereignty, adding that Pakistan is being given sufficient space to carry out its mediation efforts.