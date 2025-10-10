Punjab to launch polio vaccination campaign on October 13

LAHORE – Punjab is all set to launch the polio vaccination campaign on October 13.

The anti-polio campaign under National Immunisation Days (NIDs) will run till October 19 in Lahore. In other districts, the campaign will continue for four days.

Over 200,000 polio workers and supervisors will participate in the door-to-door drive, aiming to vaccinate more than 23.3 million children under five years of age across Punjab.

Chairing a review meeting on Friday, Adeel Tasawur, Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator, directed all district administrations—particularly in Jhang, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan—to strengthen operations in flood-affected and security-challenged areas. He instructed officials to prepare special and improved microplans to ensure vaccination teams can reach every settlement, including nomadic and hard-to-reach populations.

“Consistency in field teams is crucial for quality performance. Avoid unnecessary team reshuffling and ensure all new administrative officials, especially Deputy Commissioners, are briefed well in advance,” he advised.

Mr Tasawur also called for strict adherence to data integrity, warning that any manipulation of information would not be tolerated. He urged district health officials to actively participate in field monitoring to ensure real-time supervision and problem-solving during the campaign.

He instructed districts to focus on grey areas and communities where vaccine refusals or misconceptions persist. He encouraged a community-centred approach, engaging local elders, religious scholars, teachers, and other trusted figures to build confidence in the polio vaccination effort.

Polio (poliomyelitis) is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children under five years old. The virus can cause irreversible paralysis within hours of infection. While there is no cure, vaccination remains the most effective means of protection.

Pakistan is one of only two countries in the world where wild poliovirus continues to circulate. The ongoing detection of the virus in environmental samples serves as a reminder that collective and sustained efforts are essential to protect every child and finally end polio transmission in the country.