Punjab to end Friday School Holiday soon under new changes

LAHORE – Punjab’s Friday school holiday, originally introduced as temporary measure due to energy shortages and rising fuel costs, is now set to end soon. Education Minister clarified that it was never meant to be permanent, and schools will return to their regular weekly schedule in the coming weeks after final approval and coordination with authorities.

Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat issued decisive clarification regarding future of Friday holidays in schools, putting an end to ongoing speculation.

The minister firmly said the widely discussed Friday holiday in educational institutions will NOT become permanent feature of the school system. Instead, he revealed that schools across the province are set to return to their normal weekly academic schedule very soon, marking a significant policy rollback.

Friday holiday was introduced purely on temporary basis, and there were never plans to institutionalize it as part of the permanent academic calendar. He emphasized that the decision was situational and not structural.

The minister further confirmed that within the coming weeks, Friday holiday will be completely withdrawn, after which all schools will resume their traditional working days and timings. He added that the provincial government is actively coordinating with the federal government to ensure smooth implementation of the decision across all institutions.

He also addressed the upcoming summer vacation schedule. He stated that any final decision regarding the duration or adjustment of summer holidays will be taken after May 15, and no changes will be officially implemented without the approval of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Hayat further clarified that all related decisions will only become effective after formal approval at the highest provincial level.

Friday holiday was originally introduced in response to the energy crisis and rising petroleum prices, as part of cost-saving measures. Under this arrangement, students were shifted to online learning on Fridays instead of physically attending school.