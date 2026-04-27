ISLAMABAD – Misleading Afghan media reports turned into a dispute over facts, as claims surfaced alleging Pakistani strike on a university in Afghanistan’s Kunar province.

Pakistan’s Federal Ministry of Information issued strong statement denying reports linked to Afghan news outlet Tolo News, which claimed that Pakistan carried out missile and fighter jet strikes inside Kunar.

According to the Afghan report cited by the ministry, the alleged attack reportedly targeted Syed Jamaluddin University and nearby residential areas, resulting in three fatalities and injuries to 45 people, including children, however No evidence supported these Sham claims.

Pakistani ministry dismissed claims as false, clarifying that Pakistan only conducts operations based on precise intelligence and verified information. It categorically stated that no attack was carried out on Syed Jamaluddin University.

Tensions deepened as Najibullah Hanif, head of the Department of Information and Culture in Kunar, told Tolo News that Pakistani military strikes on Monday had indeed killed three people and injured 45 others, adding that most of the casualties were women and children.

The contradictory statements from Afghan and Indian media fueled confusion over what exactly occurred in the volatile border region.