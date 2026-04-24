Friday holiday ended as office to operate as usual [Details Inside]

MUZAFFARABAD – The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has officially ended Friday as a public holiday.

Following approval from the President of Azad Kashmir and a decision taken in the 40th cabinet meeting, a notification was issued declaring Friday a working day.

The Services and General Administration Department has issued formal orders stating that all government offices will remain open on Fridays and must operate as usual.

The directive is immediately enforceable, with instructions sent to the Secretariat, all departments, divisions, universities, and other public institutions.

Key offices, including the Accountant General and the Inspector General of Police, have also been instructed to implement the new schedule without delay.

In March 2026, Pakistan implemented a four-day workweek for federal government offices, running from Monday to Thursday, as part of an energy-saving initiative during fuel shortages.

Fridays have been designated as an extra weekly holiday, and office attendance has been reduced under this policy. Banking institutions, however, are not included in this change.